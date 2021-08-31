Tactile Medical to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from September 9th-10th and 13th-15th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9th at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.