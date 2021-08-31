checkAd

Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

New rates would take effect Nov. 1, 2021

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista has made two annual rate adjustment filings with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC or Commission) that would, if approved, result in an increase in natural gas rates and a decrease in electric rates, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

These annual filings have no impact on the company’s earnings.

Residential Exchange Program
The first adjustment is related to the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) Residential Exchange Program. The Residential Exchange Program provides a share of the benefits of the federal Columbia River power system to the residential and small farm customers of the investor-owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including Avista. Avista applies the benefits it receives, which typically fluctuate from year to year, to customers as a credit in their monthly electric rates. The benefit Avista will receive from BPA starting in October 2021 will result in a higher level of benefits than is currently being passed through to qualifying customers. As a result of the higher level of benefits, the proposed rate change for residential and small farm customers is designed to decrease revenues by approximately $0.8 million, or 0.1%.

Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA)
The second adjustment is the annual Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) filing. If approved, Avista’s request is designed to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $17.5 million or 10.6% effective Nov. 1, 2021.  

The increase is primarily driven by wholesale natural gas costs that are higher than the level presently included in rates. Over the last decade, wholesale natural gas prices have remained very low, however, in recent months wholesale natural gas prices have risen substantially. The market factors attributing to the rise in prices is an overall increase in demand and lower supply. Today’s wholesale gas prices are lower than they were even 20 years ago, even as costs fluctuate from year-to-year.

The PGA is filed each year to balance the actual cost of wholesale natural gas purchased by Avista to serve customers with the amount included in rates. This includes the natural gas commodity cost as well as the cost to transport natural gas on interstate pipelines to Avista’s local distribution system. About 30% of an Avista natural gas customer's bill is the combined cost of purchasing natural gas on the wholesale market and transporting it to Avista's system. These costs fluctuate up and down based on market prices and are not marked up by Avista. The remaining 70% covers the cost of delivering the natural gas – the equipment and people needed to provide safe and reliable service.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington New rates would take effect Nov. 1, 2021SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avista has made two annual rate adjustment filings with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC or Commission) that would, if approved, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT ...
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
Voxtur Analytics Announces Results for Q2 2021 Ended June 30, 2021
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Recommendation by Medicare Panel to Increase Payments for ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...