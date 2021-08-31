Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista has made two annual rate adjustment filings with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC or Commission) that would, if approved, result in an increase in natural gas rates and a decrease in electric rates, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

Residential Exchange Program

The first adjustment is related to the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) Residential Exchange Program. The Residential Exchange Program provides a share of the benefits of the federal Columbia River power system to the residential and small farm customers of the investor-owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including Avista. Avista applies the benefits it receives, which typically fluctuate from year to year, to customers as a credit in their monthly electric rates. The benefit Avista will receive from BPA starting in October 2021 will result in a higher level of benefits than is currently being passed through to qualifying customers. As a result of the higher level of benefits, the proposed rate change for residential and small farm customers is designed to decrease revenues by approximately $0.8 million, or 0.1%.

Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA)

The second adjustment is the annual Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) filing. If approved, Avista’s request is designed to increase annual natural gas revenues by approximately $17.5 million or 10.6% effective Nov. 1, 2021.

The increase is primarily driven by wholesale natural gas costs that are higher than the level presently included in rates. Over the last decade, wholesale natural gas prices have remained very low, however, in recent months wholesale natural gas prices have risen substantially. The market factors attributing to the rise in prices is an overall increase in demand and lower supply. Today’s wholesale gas prices are lower than they were even 20 years ago, even as costs fluctuate from year-to-year.

The PGA is filed each year to balance the actual cost of wholesale natural gas purchased by Avista to serve customers with the amount included in rates. This includes the natural gas commodity cost as well as the cost to transport natural gas on interstate pipelines to Avista’s local distribution system. About 30% of an Avista natural gas customer's bill is the combined cost of purchasing natural gas on the wholesale market and transporting it to Avista's system. These costs fluctuate up and down based on market prices and are not marked up by Avista. The remaining 70% covers the cost of delivering the natural gas – the equipment and people needed to provide safe and reliable service.