Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

31.08.2021, 22:05   

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference, which will be held virtually, on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations
Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Kalle Ahl, CFA
(765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9614
btaylor@inotivco.com kahl@equityny.com
   
  Devin Sullivan
  (212) 836-9608
  dsullivan@equityny.com




Disclaimer

