Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on October 5, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2021.



Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 43 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 42 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.