PGIM Closed-End Funds declare distributions for September, October and November 2021

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD), PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) and PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) declared today monthly distributions for September, October and November 2021. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below:

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change from Prior
Distribution

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc.

ISD

$0.105

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc.

GHY

$0.105

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

SDHY

$0.108

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

September

9/16/2021

9/17/2021

9/30/2021

October

10/14/2021

10/15/2021

10/29/2021

November

11/11/2021

11/12/2021

11/30/2021

The distribution amounts are forward-looking and may include net investment income, currency gains, capital gains and a return of capital, but such a determination cannot be made at this time. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the applicable Board of Directors.

In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). If applicable, and when available, a current estimate of the distribution’s composition can be found in the Section 19 notice section of the website. Please consult your tax advisor for further information.

Wertpapier


