SomaLogic expands leadership team with new positions to drive commercial success

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced the recent appointments of Todd Johnson as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy and Ruben Gutierrez, J.D. as General Counsel. In these roles, they will support SomaLogic’s efforts to expand its commercial growth and deliver on the power of proteomics.

“We are honored to have these highly accomplished industry leaders joining us at an exciting time in SomaLogic’s commercial expansion,” said SomaLogic President and Chief Operating Officer Melody Harris. “Todd and Ruben have the expertise and experience we need to move forward in the next evolution of our business.”

Todd Johnson will oversee SomaLogic’s portfolio of commercial partnerships. Prior to joining SomaLogic, he served as the Senior Vice President for Care Transformation at AVIA, the nation’s leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. He also served as Chief Executive Officer at HealthLoop where he led the development of a digital platform that bridged communication between providers and patients, which was later deployed to more than 70 health systems and hospitals. When HealthLoop was acquired by GetWellNetwork, Mr. Johnson became the company’s Chief Strategy Officer where he realigned the company’s product portfolio to a more comprehensive ambulatory and at-home model.

Before HealthLoop, Todd was the founding CEO of Baltimore-based Salar, Inc., an acute care documentation solution. Working with the nation’s leading medical centers and physicians, he grew Salar to a successful acquisition in 2011 by Transcend Services, Inc. Transcend was, at the time, the nation’s second largest medical documentation company. Todd holds a Bachelor of Administration in computer science from Cornell University.

As General Counsel, Ruben Gutierrez will advise the SomaLogic executive team and ensure legal compliance across the organization. Prior to joining SomaLogic, he was Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Affairs for Natera, Inc., a genetic testing company based in San Carlos, California. Previously, Mr. Gutierrez served as the General Counsel of Human Longevity, Inc., a San Diego-based genomics research and health intelligence company, and served as Division Counsel, Biosciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

