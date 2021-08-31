checkAd

Teva and MedinCell Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM as a Treatment for Patients with Schizophrenia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and MedinCell (Euronext: MEDCL) announced today that the New Drug Application (NDA) for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use) for the treatment of schizophrenia has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The acceptance is based on Phase 3 data from two pivotal studies: TV46000-CNS-30072 (the RISE Study – The Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-Release Study) and TV46000-CNS-30078 (the SHINE Study – A Study to Test if TV-46000 is Safe for Maintenance Treatment of Schizophrenia). These studies evaluated the efficacy and long-term safety and tolerability of TV-46000 as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia. Results will be shared at future scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.

"The advancements made in managing mental health conditions over the past decade have been shaped by offering patients new treatment options. Now, we are taking the same approach with long-acting treatments, using advanced science to improve disease outcomes for those living with schizophrenia," said Dr. Hafrun Fridriksdottir, Executive Vice President, Global R&D, at Teva. “We’re pleased to share news of this progress as we move one step closer to potentially bringing a new treatment option to patients in need.”

Teva will continue to lead the clinical development and regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of this candidate treatment, with MedinCell eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales and future commercial milestones.

"NDA file acceptance marks a major milestone for MedinCell, for our extended-release injectable technology, and for patients living with schizophrenia,” said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. “Through our strategic collaboration with Teva, we move one step closer towards helping patients and care-providers gain access to our extended-release subcutaneously injectable risperidone.”

About TV46000-CNS-30072 (The RISE Study – The Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-Release Study)

The RISE study was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy of risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use as a treatment in patients (ages 13-65 years) with schizophrenia. 544 patients were randomized to receive a subcutaneous injection of TV-46000 once monthly (q1M), once every two months (q2M), or placebo in a 1:1:1 ratio. The primary endpoint was time to impending relapse.

Seite 1 von 4
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teva and MedinCell Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM as a Treatment for Patients with Schizophrenia Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and MedinCell (Euronext: MEDCL) announced today that the New Drug Application (NDA) for TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:15 UhrTeva and MedinCell Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM as a Treatment for Patients with Schizophrenia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache...
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Teva Announces Post Hoc Analysis of Long-Term Data Examining Treatment with AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) Tablets in Adult Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten