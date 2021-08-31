MediaAlpha To Present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) today announced that Steve Yi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tigran Sinanyan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Register by clicking on this link.
The presentation will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on MediaAlpha’s investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.
