TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated August 31, 2021. The Company intends to fund the Tender Offer with cash on hand.