TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated August 31, 2021. The Company intends to fund the Tender Offer with cash on hand.

The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

Per $1,000 Principal Amount of Notes

 

 

Aggregate

 

Principal

 

Maximum

 

 

 

Early

 

 

Title of

 

CUSIP

 

Amount

 

Tender

 

Tender Offer

 

Tender

 

Total

Security

 

Number

 

Outstanding

 

Amount(1)

 

Consideration(2)

 

Premium

 

Consideration
(2) (3)

6.500% Senior
Notes due 2026

 

87854XAE1 (Rule
144A) and
G87110AC9
(Regulation S)

 

$1,000,000,000

TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026
TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment in Loke Marine Minerals to Enable the Energy Transition
