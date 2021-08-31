Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar’s website at https://ir.plmr.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

