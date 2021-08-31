Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for six-months period ended 30 June 2021

In the first half of 2021, the Group’s gross profit was EUR 8.50 million. A decrease of 1% is reported compared to the same period last year, when the gross profit amounted to EUR 8.58 million. In 2021, the Group earned a EUR 0.75 million net profit, compared to EUR 1.30 million a year earlier.

In the first half of 2021, the sales revenue of AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the Group) amounted to EUR 33.13 million and was 4% lower compared to the same period last year, when the sales revenue totalled EUR 34.69 million.

The Group’s EBITDA in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 11.14 million. During the same period last year, EBITDA was EUR 11.53 million.

“Although the weather at the end of last year and in the first half of this year allowed us to expect a good harvest in 2021, the extreme heat wave recorded in the summer have forced us to adjust forecasts. We will only be able to measure the final results after the harvest, but we believe that yield especially summer crops could be significantly lower than last year. Rising production prices and better quality of basic crops will partially offset these losses, however, lower yield forecasts are also adjusting our results in the crop growing segment.

The Group’s companies continue to pay great attention to the implementation of the strategy, R&D activities, and the development of innovative technologies, as these will serve as the basis for the company’s growth and value. We hope that, in the near future, we will be able to present the results of the innovative projects being developed", says Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

Crop growing segment

In total, in the first half of 2021, the Group’s companies calculated a profit of EUR 6.53 million on the recognition of biological assets at fair value. This result is similar in comparison with the same period last year when it reached EUR 6.38 million. Once the forecasts for lower yields have been confirmed, the profit on the recognition of biological assets at fair value in the next six-month period could be significantly lower. A similar change was in 2020.

The sales volumes of the crop growing segment depend on the seasonal harvest, the terms of contracts with buyers, and the market situation. Despite the higher harvest in the previous season, compared it to the 2018/2019 season, sales revenue decreased in the first half of 2021 as the Group sold a larger part of the 2019/2020 season harvest in 2020. Meanwhile, the 2018/2019 harvest was sold in similar parts during 2019 and 2020.