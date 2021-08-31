checkAd

Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for six-months period ended 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 22:17  |  19   |   |   

In the first half of 2021, the sales revenue of AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the Group) amounted to EUR 33.13 million and was 4% lower compared to the same period last year, when the sales revenue totalled EUR 34.69 million.

In the first half of 2021, the Group’s gross profit was EUR 8.50 million. A decrease of 1% is reported compared to the same period last year, when the gross profit amounted to EUR 8.58 million. In 2021, the Group earned a EUR 0.75 million net profit, compared to EUR 1.30 million a year earlier.

The Group’s EBITDA in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 11.14 million. During the same period last year, EBITDA was EUR 11.53 million.

“Although the weather at the end of last year and in the first half of this year allowed us to expect a good harvest in 2021, the extreme heat wave recorded in the summer have forced us to adjust forecasts. We will only be able to measure the final results after the harvest, but we believe that yield especially summer crops could be significantly lower than last year. Rising production prices and better quality of basic crops will partially offset these losses, however, lower yield forecasts are also adjusting our results in the crop growing segment.

The Group’s companies continue to pay great attention to the implementation of the strategy, R&D activities, and the development of innovative technologies, as these will serve as the basis for the company’s growth and value. We hope that, in the near future, we will be able to present the results of the innovative projects being developed", says Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

Crop growing segment

In total, in the first half of 2021, the Group’s companies calculated a profit of EUR 6.53 million on the recognition of biological assets at fair value. This result is similar in comparison with the same period last year when it reached EUR 6.38 million. Once the forecasts for lower yields have been confirmed, the profit on the recognition of biological assets at fair value in the next six-month period could be significantly lower. A similar change was in 2020.

The sales volumes of the crop growing segment depend on the seasonal harvest, the terms of contracts with buyers, and the market situation. Despite the higher harvest in the previous season, compared it to the 2018/2019 season, sales revenue decreased in the first half of 2021 as the Group sold a larger part of the 2019/2020 season harvest in 2020. Meanwhile, the 2018/2019 harvest was sold in similar parts during 2019 and 2020.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for six-months period ended 30 June 2021 In the first half of 2021, the sales revenue of AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the Group) amounted to EUR 33.13 million and was 4% lower compared to the same period last year, when the sales revenue totalled EUR 34.69 million. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT ...
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
Voxtur Analytics Announces Results for Q2 2021 Ended June 30, 2021
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Recommendation by Medicare Panel to Increase Payments for ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...