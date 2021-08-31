Contango Completes Acquisition of Wind River Basin Assets

Assets acquired are PDP-heavy assets with a net production run rate of approximately 78 Mmcfe/d (100% gas), as of the effective date of the acquisition, and an expected 5% annual decline rate over the next 5 years.

Significant potential for upside via Contango’s track record of optimizing cash flow and reserves on acquired assets.

Purchase price of $67 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and a June 1, 2021 effective date.



Wilkie S. Colyer, Jr., Contango’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to announce the closing of the acquisition of the Wind River Basin assets from ConocoPhillips. We feel fortunate to have been able to acquire these PDP-heavy assets at a discount to the proved producing reserve value and believe that we can further enhance the value of the assets through Contango’s track record of optimizing cash flow and reserves on acquired assets. We continue to be on the lookout for similar, additional acquisition opportunities in this target-rich environment.”

About Contango

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s business is to maximize production and cash flow from its onshore properties primarily located in its Midcontinent, Permian, Rockies and other smaller onshore areas and its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and utilize that cash flow to explore, develop and acquire oil and natural gas properties across the United States. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at http://contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be offering or solicitation material in respect of the proposed merger between Contango and Independence Energy, LLC (“Independence” and such merger, the “Proposed Merger”). The Proposed Merger will be submitted to the stockholders of Contango for their consideration. In connection with the Proposed Merger, Contango and IE PubCo Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Independence (“New PubCo”) have filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (SEC File No. 333-258157) that includes a preliminary proxy statement of Contango that also constitutes a preliminary prospectus of New Pubco (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) in connection with the Company Stockholder Approval (as defined in the transaction agreement for the Proposed Merger) . The registration statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. The definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed or otherwise disseminated to the Company’s stockholders after the registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC. Contango and New PubCo also have filed and plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the Proposed Merger. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER.