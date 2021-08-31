checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

September 1, 2021

Record Date:

September 2, 2021

Payable Date:

September 3, 2021

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Frequency

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund

IGLD

Cboe BZX

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

Monthly

$0.0509

 

 

 

 

 

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

