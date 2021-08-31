Archer Aviation Inc. and Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to Host Fireside Chat with IPO Edge to Discuss Business Combination

California-based Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer''), a leading developer of an Urban Air Mobility ecosystem and all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, and Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the companies will host a fireside chat with IPO Edge on Thursday, September 2 at 12:00 pm EDT, to discuss their pending business combination (the “business combination”) to be approved at the special meeting of stockholders of Atlas Crest scheduled for September 14, 2021 at 10:00 am ET (the “Special Meeting”).

To register for the event, which will include a Q&A session with the audience, Click Here.

Mr. Adcock and Mr. Goldstein will discuss, among other things:

An overview of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and why it’s becoming one of the most talked about technologies of the future

Archer’s recently unveiled Maker, its two-seater demonstrator aircraft, which is expected to take its first flight later this year, and the underlying revolutionary technology

An overview on the certification & regulatory process eVTOL companies such as Archer will undergo

Archer’s strategic relationships with industry leaders, United Airlines and Stellantis, as well as Archer’s more recently announced relationship with Reef Technology

An overview of competition in the eVTOL space and how Archer thinks about the barriers to entry

How eVTOL technology compares to the Electric Vehicle or Autonomous Vehicle industries

Archer’s planned dual-stream revenue model to capitalize on the compelling market opportunity for urban air mobility

An overview of timeline and plan to commercialization of Archer’s business

"In this final stage of our business combination with Archer, we believe it is important to engage with all of our investors, as we remain committed to communicating Archer’s vision to improve mobility and help drive air travel towards a zero-emissions future," said Mr Goldstein. "We look forward to discussing Archer’s leadership position in zero-emission urban air mobility, its significant growth opportunity, discussing the voting process, and addressing investor questions."