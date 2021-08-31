checkAd

Nautilus, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 22:32  |  25   |   |   

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS) today announced that Jim Barr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Aina Konold, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
 Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.

Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit
 Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. There will be no formal presentation.

About Nautilus, Inc.
 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, and JRNY, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences; and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

