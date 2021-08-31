checkAd

Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna (Virtual) Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 22:36  |  26   |   |   

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat is available via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and accessible on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Ingersoll Rand Announces Pricing of its Secondary Offering of 29,788,635 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Ingersoll Rand Announces Secondary Offering of 29,788,635 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of Maximus Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten