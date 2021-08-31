Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna (Virtual) Conference

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat is available via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and accessible on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.