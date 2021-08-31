W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co. Announce Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (formerly known as Gibraltar Acquisition Holdings LLC) (“Holdings”) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”) today announced the extension of the Expiration Date (as defined below) of the previously announced offers to eligible holders to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Grace Issuer”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Grace Notes”) for (1) up to $1,050,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Holdings (the “New Secured Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Grace Notes to eliminate certain of the covenants, restrictive provisions, events of default and guarantee provisions from such indentures (the “Indenture Amendments”). Holdings and Grace hereby extend the Expiration Date from 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021, to 12:01 a.m., New York City time on September 20, 2021 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).

The settlement date for the Exchange Offers (the “Settlement Date”) will be promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to be within three business days after the Expiration Date. The Settlement Date is expected to occur concurrently with the consummation of the Merger (as defined in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below)), which is a condition for the consummation of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. As such, the Expiration Date is expected to be extended to correspond to the timing of the consummation of the Merger.