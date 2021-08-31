W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co. Announce Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (formerly known as Gibraltar Acquisition Holdings LLC) (“Holdings”) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”) today announced the extension of the Expiration Date (as defined below) of the previously announced offers to eligible holders to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Grace Issuer”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Grace Notes”) for (1) up to $1,050,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Holdings (the “New Secured Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Grace Notes to eliminate certain of the covenants, restrictive provisions, events of default and guarantee provisions from such indentures (the “Indenture Amendments”). Holdings and Grace hereby extend the Expiration Date from 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021, to 12:01 a.m., New York City time on September 20, 2021 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).
The settlement date for the Exchange Offers (the “Settlement Date”) will be promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to be within three business days after the Expiration Date. The Settlement Date is expected to occur concurrently with the consummation of the Merger (as defined in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below)), which is a condition for the consummation of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. As such, the Expiration Date is expected to be extended to correspond to the timing of the consummation of the Merger.
As of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on August 30, 2021, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Grace Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):
|Title of Series/ CUSIP Number of Existing Grace Notes
|Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
|Existing Grace Notes Tendered at 5:00 p.m. on August 30, 2021
|Principal Amount
|Percentage
|5.625% Notes due 2024 / 383909AF5 and U38246AB7
|$300,000,000
|$298,750,000
|99.58%
|4.875% Notes due 2027 / 383909AG3 and U38246AC5
|$750,000,000
|$727,655,000
|97.02%
Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 16, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”). Tenders of any particular series of Existing Notes made at any time at or before the Early Tender Deadline may not be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights may be required by law.
0 Kommentare