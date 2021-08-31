checkAd

WESCO Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock for the period July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. The dividend is $664.0625 per preferred share, or $0.6640625 per depository share, and is payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. A publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WESCO is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs nearly 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

