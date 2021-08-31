checkAd

VAALCO Announces Etame Co-Venturers Approve FSO Agreements

31.08.2021, 22:45   

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Etame co-venturers approved the Bareboat Contract and Operating Agreement (collectively, the “Agreements”) with World Carrier Offshore Services Corp and the Agreements are now effective. As previously announced on August 25, 2021, the new Agreements to replace the existing Floating Production, Storage and Offloading unit (“FPSO”) with a Floating Storage and Offloading unit (“FSO”) will significantly reduce storage and offloading costs by almost 50%, increase effective capacity for storage by over 50%, and is expected to lead to an extension of the economic field life, resulting in a corresponding increase in recovery and reserves at Etame.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The quick approval of the Agreements by our co-venturers further solidifies the tremendous benefits of this FSO solution at Etame. We expect to have the FSO in place and operating in September 2022 prior to when our current FPSO contract expires. We will continue to maximize the value opportunities for our shareholders and look forward to beginning our next drilling campaign at Etame later this year.”

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

   
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801
Website: www.vaalco.com
   
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Jon Krinks/ James Husband VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Forward Looking Statements

