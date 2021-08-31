Trilogy International Partners Announces Class C Unit Redemption Request

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Trilogy International Partners …

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC") has requested that holders of Trilogy LLC's Class C Units consider exercising their contractual right to redeem such Class C Units. Pursuant to the terms of the Trilogy LLC operating agreement, Class C Unit holders will receive one TIP Inc. common share (a "Common Share") for each Trilogy LLC Class C Unit that they tender for redemption. If all outstanding Class C Units are redeemed, an aggregate of 26,419,635 Common Shares will be issued.

SG Enterprises II, LLC ("SG"), the holder of 16,173,090 Class C Units and an affiliate of John W. Stanton and Theresa E. Gillespie, Directors of TIP Inc., and Bradley J. Horwitz, the holder of 1,353,739 Class C Units and a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of TIP Inc., have informed Trilogy LLC that they intend to redeem their respective Class C Units pursuant to Trilogy LLC's request. SG and Mr. Horwitz have advised TIP Inc. that they currently have no intention to sell any of the TIP Inc. common shares that they hold today or that they will receive in connection with the redemption of their Trilogy LLC Class C Units. After giving effect to the anticipated redemption of such Class C Units by SG and Mr. Horwitz, 8,892,806 Class C Units would remain outstanding. In the event that fewer than 1,966,745 Class C Units are outstanding after additional voluntary redemptions, Trilogy LLC will be required to redeem the remaining Class C Units outstanding for an equivalent number of Common Shares. The Trilogy LLC operating agreement states that any Trilogy LLC Class C Units outstanding on February 7, 2024 will be converted into Common Shares at that time.

The Common Shares are being offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The initial issuance of the Common Shares to holders redeeming their Class C Units will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.