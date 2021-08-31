Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For The Seven Months Ended July 31, 2021 And The Year Ended December 31, 2020 And The Filing Of A Motion For Approval To Make A Second And Final Distribution T

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today reported liquidation basis accounting for the seven months ended July 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020.As previously announced, on August …

As previously announced, on August 12, 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") granted the Company's request for no-action relief from filing future periodic reports under Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 beginning with its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. In accordance with the terms of the requested relief, the Company will disclose material developments relating to its (i) liquidation, including the amounts of any liquidation distributions, payments and expenses, (ii) dissolution, (iii) financial condition, and (iv) other material developments, including material developments relating to Honeycrest Holdings, Ltd. v. Integrated Brands, Inc. litigation, on Current Reports on Form 8-K.

As a result of the SEC's granting of relief, the Company was relieved of its obligation to file periodic reports for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 or any quarterly or annual period thereafter. However, the Company did provide its initial post-adoption consolidated financial statements for the period from April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016 prepared on the liquidation basis of accounting on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 19, 2016. Additionally, the Company has also provided its audited consolidated financial statements for the period from April 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, and the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 12, 2017, April 27, 2018, April 2, 2019, March 20, 2020 and March 30, 2021, respectively.

Although not required to do so as a result of obtaining no action relief mentioned above from the SEC, the Company is providing its audited consolidated financial statements for the seven months ended July 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC today. This is the final set of audited financial statements to be published by the Company and filed in a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC.

Further, the Company today announced that it filed a motion with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Delaware Court") seeking approval to make a second and final liquidating distribution of approximately $2.1 million to its stockholders (the "Second and Final Distribution"). As previously announced, on August 3, 2021, the Company and Honeycrest Holdings, Ltd. ("Honeycrest") entered into a final settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") that removed the final obstacle to the completion of Swisher's dissolution. The Settlement Agreement was approved by the Delaware Court on August 6, 2021. The Company expects to announce the timing and terms of the Second and Final Distribution through a public release and the filing of a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.