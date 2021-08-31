Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice
This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distributions paid on August 31, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable August 31, 2021 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
|
Estimated Sources of Distributions
|
|
($) Current
|
% Breakdown
|
($) Total Cumulative
|
% Breakdown of the
|
Net Investment Income
|
0.0000
|
0%
|
0.0000
|
0%
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
0.0000
|
0%
|
0.6900
|
100%
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
0.0000
|
0%
|
0.0000
|
0%
|
Return of Capital
|
0.3700
|
100%
|
0.0000
|
0%
|
Total (per common share)
|
0.3700
|
100%
|
0.6900
|
100%
|
