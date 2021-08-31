checkAd

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 23:04  |  17   |   |   

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (Ticker: XALCX) today declared a distribution of $1.75 per share of common stock, payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021. The previous dividend declared in May was $1.75 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to distribute all or a portion of its net investment income to common shareholders on a quarterly basis. To permit the Fund to maintain a more stable quarterly distribution, the Fund may from time to time distribute less than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. The undistributed income would be available to supplement future distributions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is managed in a manner such that the Fund’s distributions are reflective of the Fund’s current and projected earnings levels. Various factors will affect the Fund’s earnings, including the Fund’s asset mix, the average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio and the Fund’s use of hedging, as well as broader market conditions and interest rate levels. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare and pay distributions quarterly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

BNY MELLON ALCE/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (Ticker: XALCX) today declared a distribution of $1.75 per share of common stock, payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
SAVA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Spok Holdings Confirms Receipt of Letter from Acacia Research
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering