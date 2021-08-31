R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at three upcoming investor conferences:



The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 2:00pm ET

The Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15 at 10:15am ET

The 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27



A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. Replays will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.