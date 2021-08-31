Barclays Bank PLC Announces Purchase Price of Cash Tender Offer

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it has determined the purchase price in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs due August 14, 2036 (CUSIP: 06738C760/ISIN: US06738C7609) (the “Old Notes”). The Tender Offer and related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Old Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Old Notes are subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated August 27, 2021 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement.

In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the purchase price of the Old Notes is $123.5398 per Old Note (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price reflects a 5% premium to the Closing Indicative Note Value of the Old Notes on August 31, 2021, which was $117.6570. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”), unless extended or early terminated by Barclays, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of Barclays in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement. To receive the Purchase Price, Noteholders must validly tender and not withdraw their Old Notes prior to the Expiration Deadline.

Barclays intends to announce, inter alia, its decision whether to accept valid tenders of Old Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer in an announcement no later than one business day following the Expiration Deadline.

As previously announced, Barclays commenced concurrently with the Tender Offer, an exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to exchange any and all of its Old Notes for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs due April 18, 2041 (CUSIP: 06740P221/ISIN: US06740P2213) (the “New Notes” and together with the Old Notes, the “ETNs”) also accompanied by a solicitation of consents, subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the prospectus dated June 17, 2021, as supplemented by the prospectus supplements dated July 30, 2021, August 16, 2021 and August 27, 2021 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Prospectus”). Noteholders can elect to tender their Old Notes pursuant to either the Exchange Offer or the Tender Offer. However, a tender of any Old Note under both the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer without either tender being validly withdrawn is not valid and will not be accepted by Barclays under either the Exchange Offer or the Tender Offer. Barclays reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to extend, withdraw, terminate or amend the terms and conditions of, either or both of the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer at any time for any reason.