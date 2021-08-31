Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

The Base Shelf Prospectus enables Organigram to qualify the distribution of up to C$500,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, and units during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offering of securities will ‎be established in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian and US regulatory authorities. The Base Shelf Prospectus will provide flexibility for financing options to pursue the Corporation’s objectives.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“ Organigram ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced today that it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “ Base Shelf Prospectus ”) filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the “ Registration Statement ”) has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC File No. 333-257363), but is not yet effective.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and a copy of the Registration Statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

No offer to buy any securities of the Corporation can be accepted until the Registration Statement has become effective.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly-owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc., a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a cannabis infused soft chew and confectionary manufacturer in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Corporation's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Indi, Bag o’ Buds, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick with another leased manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Organigram is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada)