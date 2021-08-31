Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces it has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to a certain director of the Company to purchase up to a total of 250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per common share for a period of five (5) years.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) reports that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and interim MD&A relating to its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. These filings can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on Ynvisible's Investor Center .

The stock options vest over a period of one year and are subject to the terms of the Company's share option plan and regulatory approval.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects, given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

