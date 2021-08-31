checkAd

Red River Bank Announces Planned Expansion into New Orleans, Louisiana; Hires Meghan Donelon as Market President

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has announced its planned expansion into the New Orleans, Louisiana, market and has hired Meghan Donelon as its New Orleans market president.

A New Orleans native and Louisiana State University graduate, Meghan brings to the role a wealth of financial-services experience in large markets, most recently in Dallas, Texas, and more than a decade in the New Orleans metropolitan statistical area.

Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain, said, “Over the past few years, we have seen increased opportunities to develop banking relationships in New Orleans. We are eager to have Meghan lead the bank’s expansion into Louisiana’s largest market. Her community-banking mindset and vast experience in that region will be an asset to our organization and customers.”

“I am excited to lead the New Orleans expansion of the third-largest Louisiana-based bank,” stated Meghan. “Consumers and businesses alike will appreciate Red River Bank’s relationship-focused approach to banking, deep Louisiana experience, and commitment to supporting local communities. Our exceptional customer service is complemented by today’s digital technologies, enabling Red River Bank to offer customers a host of products and services to meet their financial needs.”

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

Contact:
Leigh Ann Purvis
Marketing Director
leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net
318-561-5903





