Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All Remaining Warrants

In addition, Ayr is pleased to announce incentive exercise rights (the “ Warrant Incentive Program ”) available to the holders of the Warrants (“ Warrantholders ”) who exercise their Warrants for cash. Ayr will be offering a C$0.75 incentive for the cash-only exercise of the issued and outstanding Warrants, which would result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$55 million if all of the approximately 6.5 million issued and outstanding Warrants, other than the approximately 2.9 million founders’ warrants, are exercised thereunder.

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“ Ayr ” or the “ Company ”), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, provided notice today of the accelerated expiry of the Company’s share purchase warrants (the “ Warrants ”). The expiry of the Warrants is being accelerated as permitted under the warrant agency agreement dated December 21, 2017 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “ Warrant Agent ”), as amended (the “ Warrant Agency Agreement ”). On notice in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Warrant Agency Agreement, the expiry date of the Warrants is now 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 30, 2021 (the “ Accelerated Warrant Expiry Date ”).

“As we continue to deliver on our extraordinary growth trajectory, we are pleased to be able to offer our Warrantholders this opportunity, while at the same time simplify our capital structure and add cash to our already strong balance sheet in a non-dilutive way,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Ayr Founder, Chairman and CEO.

“We could not be more pleased with our excellent operational performance and our explosive growth, which is reflected in our recently increased $800 million 2022 revenue guidance. We continue to invest in and build our business, both organically and through M&A. We also see tremendous value in our own shares as evidenced in our recently announced share buyback, which commences tomorrow following the mandatory five-day waiting period. The cash exercise of our Warrants is yet another tool to support investment in our business,” Mr. Sandelman concluded.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, the Warrants are exercisable at any time commencing on September 1, 2021 until the Accelerated Warrant Expiry Date (the “Final Incentive Exercise Period”) (each, a “Final Incentive Exercise”).

Warrantholders holding their Warrants through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) are required to withdraw their Warrants from CDS in order to exercise such Warrants for cash and thereby participate in the Warrant Incentive Program, which may take several business days. Accordingly, applicable Warrantholders are advised to begin this process as soon as possible. Cashless exercises are not available (i) for Final Incentive Exercises, or (ii) to Warrantholders holding their Warrants through CDS. Accordingly, all Warrantholders holding their Warrants through CDS are advised to withdraw their Warrants to facilitate their exercise prior to the Accelerated Warrant Expiry Date.