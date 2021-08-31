EANS-Adhoc Successful placement of treasury shares of Wienerberger AG through accelerated bookbuilding procedure
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 31.08.2021, 01:00 | 19 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 28,05€
Hebel 6,17
Ask 0,53
Short
Basispreis 38,69€
Hebel 5,84
Ask 0,57
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Company Information
31.08.2021
Vienna - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,
IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH
AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company") announces that
2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN AT0000831706), i.e. 2.2% of the Company's share
capital, were successfully placed with institutional investors by means of an
accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding). The sale price per
share amounts to EUR 32.50, gross sale proceeds total approx. EUR 81.25 million.
Closing is intended for 3 September 2021.
This publication supplements the publication of inside information dissemination
(adhoc disclosure) of 31 August 2021 related to the launch of the placement of
treasury shares.
Net sales proceeds shall be used, amongst others, to take advantage of growth
opportunities in water and energy management within Wienerberger Piping
Solutions and for general corporate purposes.
Zwtl.: Disclaimer
As a publication pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/
2014, pursuant to section 9 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018, this
information replaces the publication pursuant to section 4 para 2 of the
Austrian Publication Regulation 2018.
This publication is not for publication or distribution or release, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories
and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia),
Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an
announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be
restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession
this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform
themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with
these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0