Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



31.08.2021

Vienna

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company") announces that 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN AT0000831706), i.e. 2.2% of the Company's share capital, were successfully placed with institutional investors by means of an accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding). The sale price per share amounts to EUR 32.50, gross sale proceeds total approx. EUR 81.25 million. Closing is intended for 3 September 2021.

This publication supplements the publication of inside information dissemination (adhoc disclosure) of 31 August 2021 related to the launch of the placement of treasury shares.

Net sales proceeds shall be used, amongst others, to take advantage of growth opportunities in water and energy management within Wienerberger Piping Solutions and for general corporate purposes.