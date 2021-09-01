World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class cholesterol-lowering medicine Leqvio ▼(inclisiran)

Agreement follows positive NICE recommendation and commits to deliver Leqvio (inclisiran) access via a population health management approach identifying eligible patients across England 1





Over three years ~300,000 patients at high risk of a second cardiovascular event are expected to be treated with inclisiran, a small interfering RNA therapy administered as a 6-monthly maintenance dose ‡ , in the community setting





, in the community setting Long-term elevated LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) is a known cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and a key modifiable risk factor in the prevention of cardiovascular disease 2





Cardiovascular disease, which can lead to heart attack and stroke, causes more than 1 in 4 deaths across the UK and places a considerable financial burden on the NHS and wider society 3,4 . It is estimated that there are over 3.5 million people living with ASCVD in the UK 5





. It is estimated that there are over 3.5 million people living with ASCVD in the UK NHS agreement is a strong demonstration of Novartis’ commitment to increasing access to innovative medicines through pioneering partnerships with health systems





Basel, September 01, 2021 — Novartis has reached a commercial agreement with the NHS in England as part of a collaboration to pioneer a first-of-its-kind population health management approach to address elevated LDL-C in eligible patients with ASCVD across England.

The NHS and Novartis collaboration moves into the implementation phase following the positive final recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use of inclisiran in primary care for the treatment of adult patients within its licenced indication1 who also have persistently elevated LDL-C levels (2.6 mmol/l or more despite maximum tolerated statins with or without ezetimibe) and a history of certain cardiovascular events†.

“This population health management approach is potentially game-changing, seeking to improve a nation’s health by proactively identifying individuals ‘at highest risk’ and introducing effective solutions that will improve their future health state. This represents a significant advance in patient care through effective lipid management,” said Prof Kausik Ray, MD, Professor of Public Health at Imperial College London and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist at the Imperial College NHS Trust. “As a clinician, I see many patients where their cholesterol levels are insufficiently controlled for their level of risk, often despite optimal use of available therapies, puttting them at increased risk of a heart attack or stroke. Having faster and broader access to a medicine like inclisiran, which offers the combination of a convenient twice-a-year maintenance dosing schedule, as well as the ability to be used in primary care – where most patients are cared for – and provide sustained reductions in LDL-C is a hugely positive milestone in patient care.”