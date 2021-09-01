checkAd

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm, to Moderate Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & Michael Pachter at the 2021 OTT X Fall Summit

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 01:05  |  15   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Join industry leading OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers engaged in the distribution of entertainment content to …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Join industry leading OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers engaged in the distribution of entertainment content to the consumer through TVOD, SVOD, AVOD & FAST for two days of insightful conference programming, business exchanges & networking opportunities.

Foto: Accesswire

What: 2021 OTT X Fall Summit - Keynote Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & Michael Pachter (Moderated by Erick Opeka)

When: Wednesday, September 1 at 10:10 AM PST

Where: Skirball Cultural Center - Taper Courtyard

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Who: Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm

Laura Martin, Senior Analyst, CFA CMT Needham & Company

Michael Pachter, Research Analyst Wedbush Securities

Why: Leaders of OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers will gather for both a buyer-seller market and for an exchange of knowledge and thought leadership.

For more information visit https://www.ottxsummit.org/home

CONTACT:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662308/Erick-Opeka-Chief-Strategy-Officer-o ...

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm, to Moderate Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & Michael Pachter at the 2021 OTT X Fall Summit LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Join industry leading OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers engaged in the distribution of entertainment content to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030
Thermic Science Completes Prototype Designs and Component Specifications for its Retail Thermic ...
University of Sydney Professor and Rheumatology Researcher David Hunter Joins Rapid Nutrition ...
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
IONIC Brands Corp. Announces Record Sales of US$8.3 Million in Second Quarter 2021
Golden Dawn Plans to Drill 11,000 Meters at the Lexington Gold-Copper Property
Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas ...
Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:10 UhrCinedigm to Report Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Cinedigm Expands Partnership with All3Media International to Launch a New FAST Channel Devoted to the Popular Series The Only Way Is Essex
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance of Annual Stockholder Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Cinedigm to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported Channel
Accesswire | Analysen