American Equity Names Axel Andre as Chief Financial Officer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) (American Equity) announced today that Axel André will join the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in September.

“I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team. I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain,” said Anant Bhalla, CEO and President of American Equity.

“American Equity is a company on the move,” added Axel André. “I have watched with admiration its track record of success and look forward to building upon it as we execute the company’s transformational strategy.”

Previous to American Equity, André was Executive Vice President and CFO for Jackson National. Prior to that he spent nearly 7 years at AIG. André joined AIG initially as Chief Risk Officer for Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, and Institutional Markets. He was promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Individual Retirement at AIG, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the finance and actuarial value chain for the Individual Retirement business, including asset-liability management, hedging, reporting and capital management. Prior to his time at AIG, André served as a Managing Director on the Global Insurance Strategies team at Goldman Sachs. Andre holds a PhD in Physics from Harvard University and a Masters in Science in Physics from Imperial College in London.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY
 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

31.08.21American Equity CEO Anant Bhalla to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference
05.08.21American Equity Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
