PLAYERUNKNOWN forms new independent studio

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS, an independent development game studio based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, today announced its departure from the KRAFTON, Inc. KRAFTON will hold a minority stake in the new venture.

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and KRAFTON for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," said Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene. "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at KRAFTON for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions is an independent development studio based in Amsterdam, led by Brendan Greene. Formed in 2021, the team are exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games.

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, often referred to as the father of the battle royale genre, originally designed the game mode as a mod for the ARMA series of games. After first bringing his game mode to the broader public in H1Z1, he went on to create the multi-award-winning game carrying his name, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

