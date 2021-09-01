PLAYERUNKNOWN forms new independent studio

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS, an independent development game studio based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, today announced its departure from the KRAFTON, Inc. KRAFTON will hold a minority stake in the new venture.

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and KRAFTON for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," said Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene. "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at KRAFTON for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."