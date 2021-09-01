checkAd

Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 02:00  |  20   |   |   

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 220,800 shares of its common stock to 16 new employees. These inducement stock options have a grant date of August 31, 2021, and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Biocept in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $3.62 per share, the closing price of Biocept’s common stock on August 31, 2021, are non-qualified stock options, have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Biocept through the applicable vesting dates. The inducement stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Biocept’s Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Biocept Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, today announced that it has granted inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 220,800 shares of its common stock to 16 new employees. These inducement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Closes Acquisition of Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Expiration of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and ...
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of RESTORE Study Data Demonstrating Sustained Efficacy 3 ...
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Biocept’s CNSide Assay Identifies Tumor Cells and Actionable Treatment Biomarkers from Cerebrospinal Fluid in Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Biocept Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Biocept to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 16, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Biocept Names David Karlander as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten