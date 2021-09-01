checkAd

Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Elena Viyella de Paliza to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Viyella de Paliza has over 30 years’ experience in the fertilizer, power and chemical sectors. Ms. Viyella de Paliza is President and Chair of the boards of InterQuimica, S.A., Monte Rio Power Corp. and Jaraba Import, S.A. Earlier in her career, Ms. Viyella de Paliza held various positions of increasing responsibility at Fertilizantes Santo Domingo S.A., InterQuimica, S.A. and Sacos Agroindustriales S.A. Ms. Viyella de Paliza is a member of the Group of Fifty and has served on numerous boards, including Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., the Inter-American Dialogue, the Dominican National Agribusiness Board, and several leading universities and non-profit organizations in the Dominican Republic. Ms. Viyella de Paliza is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Viyella de Paliza holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Universidad APEC.

“Elena is an accomplished executive and director and we are thrilled to add an individual of her caliber and experience to our team,” said Anthony Cina, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. “Elena will contribute valuable perspective as we work to build on our momentum and pursue growth opportunities and sustainability.”

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

  • Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US;
  • Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil;
  • Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau;
  • Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil;
  • Araxá – a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil;
  • Paris Hills – a phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US (wind down in process); and
  • Mantaro – a phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru (wind down in process).
