Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Elena Viyella de Paliza to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Viyella de Paliza has over 30 years’ experience in the fertilizer, power and chemical sectors. Ms. Viyella de Paliza is President and Chair of the boards of InterQuimica, S.A., Monte Rio Power Corp. and Jaraba Import, S.A. Earlier in her career, Ms. Viyella de Paliza held various positions of increasing responsibility at Fertilizantes Santo Domingo S.A., InterQuimica, S.A. and Sacos Agroindustriales S.A. Ms. Viyella de Paliza is a member of the Group of Fifty and has served on numerous boards, including Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., the Inter-American Dialogue, the Dominican National Agribusiness Board, and several leading universities and non-profit organizations in the Dominican Republic. Ms. Viyella de Paliza is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Viyella de Paliza holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Universidad APEC.