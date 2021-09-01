checkAd

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead the HyreCar Class Action Lawsuit – HYRE

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit charging HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeking to represent purchasers of HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The HyreCar class action lawsuit (Baron v. HyreCar Inc., No. 21-cv-06918) was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Central District of California and is assigned to Judge Percy Anderson.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the HyreCar class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the HyreCar class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 26, 2021.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The HyreCar class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (ii) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (iii) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (iv) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (v) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (vi) as a result, HyreCar’s operations and prospects were misrepresented because HyreCar was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar’s purported gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), and net loss trajectories.

