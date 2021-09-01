Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead the HyreCar Class Action Lawsuit – HYRE

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit charging HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeking to represent purchasers of HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The HyreCar class action lawsuit (Baron v. HyreCar Inc., No. 21-cv-06918) was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Central District of California and is assigned to Judge Percy Anderson.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the HyreCar class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the HyreCar class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 26, 2021.