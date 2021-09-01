checkAd

Allison Transmission Expands eGen Power e-Axle Portfolio to Address Wide Range of Vehicle Applications and Markets

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announces the addition of its eGen Power 100S and 130D e-Axles to its fully electric portfolio of propulsion solutions at ACT Expo in Long Beach, Cal.

Allison Transmission announces the addition of its eGen Power 100S e-Axle to its fully electric portfolio of propulsion solutions.

“We believe there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to electrification and a variety of products are needed to address the wide range of applications and market segments Allison serves,” said John Coll, Senior Vice President Marketing, Sales and Service for Allison Transmission. “Thus we are currently and will continue to expand our family of electric axles.”

Allison first launched its eGen Power 100D in 2020 and has since spent time stringently validating and where necessary refining the e-Axle with most of the major OEMs in North America. This e-Axle features two electric motors, each capable of generating greater than 200 kilowatts of continuous power, with peak combined power of 648 kilowatts.

The eGen Power 100D also integrates a two-speed gearbox within the central housing, enabling the high torque required to get heavy loads moving, while also offering the benefit of superior efficiency at cruise speed. The eGen Power 100D is capable of supporting up to a 10.4 tonne or 23,000 pound gross axle weight rating and also includes differential lock functionality.

Additionally, Allison has expanded its dual motor offerings to include the eGen Power 130D, a variant of the 100D, specifically designed for the European and Asia Pacific markets, where many commercial vehicles require a heavier 13 tonne gross axle weight rating. The eGen Power 130D maintains the same core components, performance, and differentiated value as the eGen Power 100D, including the power ratings previously mentioned for the 100D, but with increased axle weight rating capability.

In further expanding the eGen Power product portfolio, Allison also announces the first single motor variant in the eGen Power series of e-Axles, the eGen Power 100S. Leveraging core components from the eGen Power 100D such as the motor, inverter and shifting mechanism, the 100S offers exceptional performance characteristics in both 4x2 and 6x4 configurations. The 100S uses a single motor to generate 212 kilowatts of continuous power, with a peak power of 324 kilowatts, and 23,500 newton meters of torque at the wheels. The 100S offers a 10.4 tonne gross axle weight rating and features a two-speed parallel axis gear architecture, efficiently meeting application launch and highway cruise demands, while maximizing energy recovery through 100% regenerative braking capability. The 100S expands the eGen Power addressable market to include school bus, medium duty, and heavy duty tractor and straight truck 6x2 and 6x4 applications, including refuse.

