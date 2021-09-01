checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLIS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its second quarter 2021 financial results. During the related conference call, the Company revealed that its “development timelines have been extended by delays in the launching of [Talis’] COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.58, or 6%, to close at $8.39 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Talis announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Coe, had “stepped down.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.00, or 11%, to close at $8.06 per share on August 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Talis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

