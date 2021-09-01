checkAd

Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021

01.09.2021   

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation, Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) (“Media Central” or the “Company” or “we” or “us”) today released financial results for three and six months ending June 30, 2021. 

(Please note that investors are cautioned against inferring future final results based on the material effect that COVID-19 has had on the Company’s two most significant assets, NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight, at this point in time dating back to March 2020). 

Financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 continue to reflect a significant reduction in prior year operating losses. Operating losses were reduced from $1,117 in Q2 2020 to $543 in Q2 2021 as a result of a $178 or 53.5 percent increase in revenue and a $408 decline in operating expenses. 

For the six months ending June 30, 2021, operating losses have been reduced $1,577 from $2,516 to $909. 

“We have continued the hard work of restructuring our business infrastructure that was necessary after the new board took control of the company in November 2020,” said Emmanuel Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board. “Not only will it provide a strong foundation for the future of the company, it will enable cost efficient operations without unnecessary administrative overhead and allow us to broaden our focus on readers and advertisers.” 

Nearly the entire gain in advertising revenue came from digital sales which is indicative of the changes advertisers have had to make in the COVID-19 environment as consumers move to on-line purchases. Digital advertising represented 93 percent of Media Central’s 2Q 2021 revenue increase and 73 percent of total 2Q 2021 ad revenue. NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight have both aggressively ramped up digital sales and as a percentage to total sales since March 2020. NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight increased digital sales 151 percent from $135 in 2Q 2020 to $340 in Q2 2021. The Company anticipates that the digital growth trend will continue. In addition, we are developing an e-commerce solution to incorporate into our digital sales ad stack late in 2021. 

The Company also announced that CreatorNews.com launched on August 11, 2021 and is now fully operational. Media Central owns a 25 percent equity interest in Creator News and as a result will earn 25 percent of the revenue generated as the site matures from a content partner and audience perspective.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.

