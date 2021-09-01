CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) today issued the following statement in response to the recent decision by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) in relation to CN’s proposed combination with Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”):



We are disappointed in the STB’s decision regarding the joint voting trust application filed by CN and KCS. We are evaluating the options available to us in light of the STB’s decision.



We remain confident that our pro-competitive, end-to-end combination is in the public interest and that it would offer unparalleled opportunities and benefits for customers, employees, the environment and the North American economy. The combined company would create the premier railway for the 21st century and establish seamless single-line service from Canada, through the United States and into Mexico.



Since the proposed combination with KCS was announced, we have been encouraged by the overwhelming support from both companies’ customers, employees, local communities and shareholders. We continue to believe that the combination of CN and KCS would enhance competition, expand North American trade and power economic prosperity, provide new and faster routes, increase supply chain efficiency and deliver other benefits to the public good.

