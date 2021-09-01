checkAd

CORRECTING and REPLACING TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 04:55  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 22:15 CEST on 31 August 2021 due to the following corrections: The Information Agent phone numbers in the sixth paragraph following the included table should be (866) 470-3700 and (212) 430-3774 respectively.

TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated August 31, 2021. The Company intends to fund the Tender Offer with cash on hand.

The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

Per $1,000 Principal Amount of Notes

 

 

Aggregate

 

Principal

 

Maximum

 

 

 

Early

 

 

Title of

 

CUSIP

 

Amount

 

Tender

 

Tender Offer

 

Tender

 

Total

Security

 

Number

 

Outstanding

 

Amount(1)

 

Consideration(2)

 

Premium

 

Seite 1 von 5
TechnipFMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING and REPLACING TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 Regulatory News: This replaces the announcement made at 22:15 CEST on 31 August 2021 due to the following corrections: The Information Agent phone numbers in the sixth paragraph following the included table should be (866) 470-3700 and (212) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Expiration of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and ...
Onto Innovation’s Dragonfly Inspection Platform Projecting Record Annual Growth in 2021
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of RESTORE Study Data Demonstrating Sustained Efficacy 3 ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea Awarded Significant Long-term Contracts by Petrobras
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea Awarded Significant Long-term Contracts by Petrobras
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment in Loke Marine Minerals to Enable the Energy Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment in Loke Marine Minerals to Enable the Energy Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten