TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026

This replaces the announcement made at 22:15 CEST on 31 August 2021 due to the following corrections: The Information Agent phone numbers in the sixth paragraph following the included table should be (866) 470-3700 and (212) 430-3774 respectively.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated August 31, 2021. The Company intends to fund the Tender Offer with cash on hand.

The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer: