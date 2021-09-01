Traction Exploration Anticipated To Trade on the CSE Under the Symbol "TRAC" Commencing Wednesday, September 1, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Traction Exploration Inc. ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Traction Exploration Inc. ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and that trading of the Shares is expected to commence at market open on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The Shares will trade under the symbol "TRAC" and the ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Shares are, respectively, CA89238W1068 and 89238W106.