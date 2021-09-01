Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates

Corrected Version

YERINGTON, Nev., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided an update regarding operations at the underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project (the “Underground Mine”), as well as an update on financing matters. All amounts below are stated in US dollars.

