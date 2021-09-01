Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 01.09.2021, 05:25 | 38 | 0 |
Corrected Version
YERINGTON, Nev., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided
an update regarding operations at the underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project (the “Underground Mine”), as well as an update on financing matters. All amounts below are stated in US
dollars.
Operations Update
- Lateral Development: Development and penetration through the water bearing dike has now been completed on the first crossing. Lateral development beyond this crossing is now into solid ground at a pace consistent with mine plan rates focused on establishing production from the East-North deposit. In addition, with steel support beams recently installed, a second crossing is expected in the coming weeks, further enhancing development rates.
- Stoping: The Company has mined the second stope in the Alphabet Zone at a Cu grade of 1.45% with backfilling scheduled to start in the coming week.
-
Surface Ventilation Fans: Delivery of the surface fans remains on schedule with installation and commissioning expected to be completed in Q4 2021.
“We are pleased to have completed our first crossing of the water dike enabling our development rates to increase in line with our mine plan expectations,” stated Mike Brown, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper. “We look forward to continued production rate increases in Q3 and Q4 of this year.”
Financing Update
-
KfW Credit Facility Amendment Discussions: On August 31, 2021, the Company received an extension of the waiver from KfW IPEX-Bank (“KfW”), the Company’s senior project lender, to
September 30, 2021 to complete the project completion test (the “Project Longstop Date”) under the amended and restated credit agreement (“Amended KfW Facility”). The Company is in discussions
with KfW regarding a longer-term extension of the Project Longstop Date into 2023; deferral of debt servicing by up to twenty-four months; and the deferral of certain financial covenants under
the Amended KfW Facility to further support the ramp-up of the Underground Mine. The Company expects to have the proposed extension and amendments finalized in the next month. However, there can
be no assurance that such extension and amendments will be finalized by such times or at all. Failure to finalize the extension would result in the Company being in default under the Amended KfW
Facility.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0