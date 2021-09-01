checkAd

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Grafana, a fully managed data visualization service that enables customers to instantly query, correlate, and visualize operational metrics, logs, and traces, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) data. Developed in collaboration with Grafana Labs, Amazon Managed Grafana manages the provisioning, setup, scaling, and maintenance of Grafana so customers can easily create dashboards to view operational data from multiple data sources without having to worry about the underlying Grafana infrastructure. Additionally, built-in security and compliance features like single sign-on, fine-grained access control, and audit reporting mean that customers no longer need to invest time and resources setting up their own infrastructure to manage and audit access to Grafana dashboards. Amazon Managed Grafana also integrates with AWS data sources that collect operational data (e.g. Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, etc.) and provides plug-ins for popular third-party data sources (e.g. Graphite, InfluxDB, MySQL, etc.), so customers can easily connect their data sources to Amazon Managed Grafana to get up and running quickly. There are no upfront fees or commitments to use Amazon Managed Grafana, and customers pay only based on monthly active-user licenses. To get started, visit aws.amazon.com/grafana/.

Many businesses are moving to the cloud, adopting new application architectures (e.g. microservices, containers, serverless, etc.), and using IoT devices for greater agility and to enable new capabilities, but these customers also find it difficult to understand the interdependencies of these systems and applications. Observability (how well developers can understand what happens in a system by tracking operational data) is essential to the design of these systems to help companies make sense of operational data (e.g. metrics, logs, and traces), optimize application health and performance, and quickly debug issues. Today, customers use a combination of tools to collect and store different types of operational data for better observability, but the variety of tools used to track data across teams makes it difficult to get a consolidated view of an application’s health and performance. Grafana is a popular open-source observability tool developed by Grafana Labs that is used to create dashboards that visualize operational metrics across multiple data sources so developers can have a more intuitive understanding of their application. Many AWS customers choose to self-host Grafana servers, but setting up, integrating, scaling, and maintaining Grafana in production is time consuming and complex. Once deployed, customers still need to separately authenticate credentials for every data source and AWS account, which takes additional time and engineering resources. Customers also need a secure way to manage access to Grafana dashboards throughout their organization, while maintaining their corporate security and compliance requirements. However, customers may not have an easy and consistent method to manage user access or track how information is being used for auditing purposes. As more teams gain access to Grafana, customers also need to invest additional time provisioning, configuring, and managing new servers, ensuring high availability for users, and staying up to date with new versions and security patches—all of which increases operational overhead and takes resources away from building applications that deliver value to customers.

