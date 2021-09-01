checkAd

The 16th EU-China Fair to be held in Chengdu, China in September

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th EU-China Fair will be held in Chengdu from 17 to 19 September, 2021. Co-hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce(CCOIC) and European Union Chamber of Commerce in China(EUCCC), EU-China Fair is one of the largest business activities between EU and China.

As one of the main activities of the 18th Western China International Fair(WCIF), the EU-China Fair is dedicated to build a platform for the participants of China and Europe to exchange ideas and to conduct business talks with their counterparts. Government officials, experts and entrepreneurs will gather in the Business and Innovation Centre of China-Europe Cooperation (CCEC) this year to share their views with other 500 attendees on the hot topics between China and the EU including digital economy, energy transition and urban green development, investment and legal services, geographical indication, vocational education, etc. The EU SME Center, Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute of Tsinghua University, Commercial and Legal Service Center of CCPIT and other organizations will co-organize a series of parallel sessions during the three-day event.

In the past 15 years of its development, the EU-China Fair has attracted 4000+ EU participants and 7600+ Chinese participants, with 3100+ cooperation agreements signed and 29000+ B2B matchmaking meetings arranged.

Beyond the knowledge and information released in the Fair, the opportunity of face-to-face meeting with your counterparts in Chinese business community will be a more rewarding experience. Focused on digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, energy, environmental protection, automobile, logistics, bio-medicine and other fields, the B2B Matchmaking-a flagship activity of EU-China Fair-is aimed to help European enterprises to explore Chinese market.

Last year, China overtook the US as the EU's biggest trading partner, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat. Chengdu boasts unique advantages and resources for opening up and cooperation. In 2020, Chengdu achieved a regional GDP of RMB 1,771.67 billion and a total import and export amount of RMB 715.42 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.4%. The total import and export volume to the EU has reached 30.1%. Chengdu would be a perfect place for European companies to develop and further explore Chinese market.

Please follow the official WeChat Account "EUCHINAFAIR" for more information, and come explore, learn, share and network with the business community of Europe and China this September in Chengdu.




