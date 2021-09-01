Faraday Future Welcomes New Vice President of Manufacturing Matt Tall

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced its new Vice President of Manufacturing, Matt Tall. Matt will be responsible for leading all facets of FF’s production and manufacturing, focusing on the Hanford manufacturing plant, where he will oversee the final phases of the plant upgrade, installation of component tooling, hiring, and the production of the FF 91.

Matt Tall - Faraday Future (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to join the FF team and contribute my knowledge of manufacturing organizations within the automotive industry to this rising star of EVs,” said Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and helping to lead them through the production and rollout of the FF 91.”

Matt joins FF from Rivian, an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company, where he was VP of Manufacturing. Matt has 29 years of manufacturing experience spread across multiple traditional and EV automotive companies. In addition to Rivian, his previous experience includes working and implementing lean manufacturing while producing Ford, GM, and Mercedes Benz vehicles as well as additional positions in Engineering Product Development and New Business Development.

“We are very excited to welcome Matt to our growing team at FF,” said Global CEO of Faraday Future Carsten Breitfeld. “He brings a wealth of experience to help oversee the manufacturing and launch of our flagship FF 91.”

FF continues to prepare the Hanford manufacturing site for the installation of manufacturing equipment which will now speed up due to its recent listing as a public company on Nasdaq. The resources to complete the Hanford manufacturing plant are in-hand, with construction and equipment installation mapped out to meet its production goal, which is within 12 months of the closing of its merger that occurred in late July of this year.

FF is currently ramping up hiring efforts for the Hanford facility and expects to continue to increase hiring there in the coming months. Top-level positions are being recruited now, in vehicle assembly, paint, body and propulsion assembly. Worker hiring will be listed on www.ff.com/us/careers soon. Potential candidates should check the website often, as new positions are announced frequently.