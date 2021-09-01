checkAd

Another set of remarkable half-year results

Another set of remarkable half-year results

  • Revenue rose organically and through acquisitions in first half of 2021
  • Operating profit before revaluation effect up 6.1%
  • Revaluation gains of another CHF 131 million
  • EBIT reaches CHF 155 million
  • Like-for-like rental income up 1.6%
  • Substantial increase in NAV per share excluding deferred taxes to CHF 82.50 (+19%)

'I am proud to announce our Group's strong operating performance for the first half of 2021. The Properties segment and almost all subsidiaries in the Real Estate Services segment increased their operating profit. This result underscores the resilience of our business model, as well as the commitment of our employees and the dynamism of the Group. Furthermore, the renewed significant revaluation gains highlight the quality of our focused portfolio', says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group.

 

Strong Group results

The Group increased revenue by 14% to CHF 102 million (prior year: CHF 89 million). In the segment Properties, revenue was maintained despite the sale of three commercial properties in the second half of fiscal year 2020. Rohr AG and SEA lab - two recently acquired companies - were included in the consolidated results of the Real Estate Services segment for the first time from 1 April. This segment's revenue also increased organically. Group EBITDA before revaluations and disposals was CHF 25 million (CHF 24 million).

