AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Half-year results 2021 - AEVIS returns to profitability in the first semester of 2021 - Revenues and EBITDA up compared to 2020

EQS Group AG
01-Sep-2021
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 1 September 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved encouraging results in the first half-year of 2021 despite the challenging environment and the pandemic related restrictions still affecting the hospitality operations. Total revenue increased by 18.2% to CHF 409.8 million, EBITDAR improved substantially from CHF 38.3 million to CHF 84.0 million and the previous year loss of CHF 14.1 turned into a net profit of CHF 14.3 million. The balance sheet of AEVIS was substantially strengthened with both an increase in equity of more than CHF 100 million and a decrease in net debt of nearly CHF 70 million.

Swiss Medical Network's business gradually normalized after the 45-day ban on elective surgery in March 2020. First half-year 2021 revenues of Swiss Medical Network surged by 17.0% compared to the previous year, with organic growth reaching 15.9%, and surpassed the pre-COVID level (2019) by 10.1%, of which 6.4% were organic growth related.

The hotel business, which is in the process of stabilizing, continued to be heavily affected in the first half of the year due to restaurant closures and travel restrictions, but staff hiring has resumed with the reopening and gradual increase in activity.

AEVIS will publish its Half-Yearly Report 2021 and detailed results on 16 September 2021.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

 


