InterCure Commences Trading on NASDAQ Under the Symbol “INCR”
The leading cannabis company outside North America debuts today on Nasdaq
NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd.
(NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s common shares will commence trading today on The NASDAQ Global Market (the “Nasdaq”)
under the ticker symbol “INCR”.
The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “INCR.U” and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the “TASE”) under the symbol “INCR.TA”.
“This is a significant milestone in InterCure’s journey which began 13 years ago,” said Ehud Barak, chairman of InterCure, adding, “the Company is well positioned to continue realizing its vision of leading the international cannabis market and to benefit from expected regulatory changes as more countries recognize the medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. Listing for trading on one of the world's leading stock exchanges will increase our access to both retail and institutional investors. This will ensure our ability to further accelerate our business operations, improve the quality of life for patients around the world and create value for the Company and its shareholders."
Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure stated: “InterCure is the profitable, fastest growing cannabis company globally outside of North America, and we are proud to be listing on the Nasdaq. This milestone will ensure InterCure is able to further develop relationships with the investment community and broaden our shareholder base.”
InterCure Investment Highlights
-
A leading, vertically integrated medical cannabis operator
- Focus on pharmaceutical-grade, GMP-certified branded products
- Branded product offerings with 100% retail penetration
-
Rapidly growing legal medical cannabis international market
- Most countries outside North America adopted a medical approach to cannabis
- Israel is the leading GMP cannabis market in the world
- Substantial runway for growth in recreational cannabis
-
Multiple growth engines
- Scaling up Israel’s leading medical cannabis dispensing pharmacy chain
- Global expansion duplicating InterCure's winning model to additional countries
- Positioned to capitalize on upcoming CBD & adult-use cannabis market in Israel
