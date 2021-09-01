InterCure Commences Trading on NASDAQ Under the Symbol “INCR”

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “INCR.U” and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the “TASE”) under the symbol “INCR.TA”.

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd . (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s common shares will commence trading today on The NASDAQ Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “INCR”.

“This is a significant milestone in InterCure’s journey which began 13 years ago,” said Ehud Barak, chairman of InterCure, adding, “the Company is well positioned to continue realizing its vision of leading the international cannabis market and to benefit from expected regulatory changes as more countries recognize the medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. Listing for trading on one of the world's leading stock exchanges will increase our access to both retail and institutional investors. This will ensure our ability to further accelerate our business operations, improve the quality of life for patients around the world and create value for the Company and its shareholders."

Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure stated: “InterCure is the profitable, fastest growing cannabis company globally outside of North America, and we are proud to be listing on the Nasdaq. This milestone will ensure InterCure is able to further develop relationships with the investment community and broaden our shareholder base.”

InterCure Investment Highlights