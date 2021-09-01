checkAd

InterCure Commences Trading on NASDAQ Under the Symbol “INCR”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

The leading cannabis company outside North America debuts today on Nasdaq

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s common shares will commence trading today on The NASDAQ Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “INCR”.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “INCR.U” and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the “TASE”) under the symbol “INCR.TA”.

“This is a significant milestone in InterCure’s journey which began 13 years ago,” said Ehud Barak, chairman of InterCure, adding, “the Company is well positioned to continue realizing its vision of leading the international cannabis market and to benefit from expected regulatory changes as more countries recognize the medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. Listing for trading on one of the world's leading stock exchanges will increase our access to both retail and institutional investors. This will ensure our ability to further accelerate our business operations, improve the quality of life for patients around the world and create value for the Company and its shareholders."

Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure stated: “InterCure is the profitable, fastest growing cannabis company globally outside of North America, and we are proud to be listing on the Nasdaq. This milestone will ensure InterCure is able to further develop relationships with the investment community and broaden our shareholder base.”

InterCure Investment Highlights

  • A leading, vertically integrated medical cannabis operator
    • Focus on pharmaceutical-grade, GMP-certified branded products
    • Branded product offerings with 100% retail penetration
       
  • Rapidly growing legal medical cannabis international market
    • Most countries outside North America adopted a medical approach to cannabis
    • Israel is the leading GMP cannabis market in the world 
    • Substantial runway for growth in recreational cannabis 
       
  • Multiple growth engines
    • Scaling up Israel’s leading medical cannabis dispensing pharmacy chain
    • Global expansion duplicating InterCure's winning model to additional countries
    • Positioned to capitalize on upcoming CBD & adult-use cannabis market in Israel
      Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InterCure Commences Trading on NASDAQ Under the Symbol “INCR” The leading cannabis company outside North America debuts today on NasdaqNEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (the “Company”) is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
Futu Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Atos SE launches an employee shareholding plan for 2021
Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...